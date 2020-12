Cowboys 30, Bengals, 7, Cowboys first win in four games, Andy Dalton's first win at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday in his 10 year career since he's a former Bengal for nine seasons.

That was the Cowboys largest margin of victory since the final game of last season. And it was the first game since the opener the Cowboys did not commit a turnover. The Cowboys first game giving up less than 10 points since game three of last year.