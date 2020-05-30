Big Country native Kenny Vaccaro voices high hopes for Titans

The Tennessee Titans made an improbable run to the AFC Championship last season where they were defeated by the eventual Super Bowl champs in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brownwood and Early native Kenny Vaccaro says his team is hungry for a trip to the Super Bowl this year.

Kenny Vaccaro said, “I mean I though it was a good season. It would have been great if we had made the Super Bowl. We’ve been watching film these past couple weeks in our DB meetings. There’s a lot of things we can do better man. I think we have so much more potential that we need to unlock and I think we can get there through hard work. Hopefully this whole Covid-19 thing ends and we can all get back together and thing get back to normal, but at the same time it was a good run, it wasn’t a great run. Obviously we didn’t make the Super Bowl, we didn’t win, That’s the ultimate goal and that’s our goal as a team, and that’s that.”