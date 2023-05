Baseball:

Class 5A

Wylie vs. Argyle– Game 1: Thursday 7:00 p.m. @Southlake Carroll High School; Game 2: Friday 1:00 p.m. @ACU; Game 3: If needed, Saturday 4:00 p.m. @Weatherford High School

Class 2A

Albany vs. New Home– Game 1: Thursday 2:00 p.m. @McMurry University; Game 2: Saturday 1:00 p.m. @Lubbock Christian University; Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after.

Hawley vs. Ropes, @Christensen Stadium in Midland- Game 1: Thursday 5:00 p.m.; Game 2: Friday 1:00 p.m.; Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after.

Class 1A

May vs. Nazareth, @TBA- Games TBA

Softball:

Class 2A

Stamford vs. Forsan, @ACU- Game 1: Thursday 5:00 p.m.; Game 2: Saturday 12:00 p.m.; Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after.

Class 1A

Hermleigh vs. Borden County, @Lubbock Christian University- Game 1: Thursday 6:00 p.m.; Game 2: Friday 6:00 p.m.; Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after.