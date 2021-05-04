Big week for Abilene High’s Ebengo ends on Saturday at state meet

Perside Ebengo will represent Abilene High at the state track and field championships in the triple jump. Ebengo is also a sprinter and part of the sprint relay team’s for AHS, but this weekend she will only have to focus on the triple jump. She’s excited to represent her school at the state level.

Ebengo said, “I’m super excited. Last time I was able to compete at regionals, I lost. I scratched all my jumps, so to be there again and to win first place is super special to me and really important.”

She ranks as the third longest jump headed into the state meet, her personal goal is to place and receive a medal.

Ebengo said, “I’m really hoping I make podium. That’s the goal, I really think I can make it but there’s really good competition out there, so it’s whoever competes the best.”

Ebengo has also received an full ride academic scholarship to Dartmouth and will jump for the track and field team as well. She signed on Monday after school. Ebengo looks forward to that next chapter in her life.

Ebengo said, “I’m really excited to compete at the Div. I level. I’m grateful for the opportunity, I really hope to do well and go as far as I can. Since I’ll just be going for jumping I expect to do really well because that will be my focus. So, I don’t know if I really have any goals but I’m hoping to perform to the best of my capabilities.”

The Dartmouth signee will showcase her triple jump skills Saturday in Austin.