Big weekend vs. HBU adds to Fink’s impressive career at ACU

Last week the Wildcats clawed their way to a 45-20 win over Houston Baptist. Aside from the victory, ACU’s Josh Fink caught 12 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown and hit the 2,000 yard career mark. Players and coaches agree this milestone adds to his already impressive contributions for the organization.

Josh Fink said, “It feels incredible. Coming into ACU I was determined to be the best college player I can be and playing as a true freshman and playing solidly, I knew I have some capability to get up there career wise. That was kind of one of my goals coming into my senior year, trying to hit some of those marks and I’ve been able to do that which has been awesome.”

Luke Anthony said, “Josh is not the biggest talker, the biggest ra ra guy, he just kind of leads by example and all the young recievers see that, appretiate that. Like I just mentioned, me being a redshirt, I’ve been able to see him grow as a player and person throughout his four years so he deserves what he’s gotten and he’s a really good player for us.”

Head Coach Adam Dorrel said, “First team academic All-American last year, he’s a great leader, his work ethic and his character I think he just exemplifies what we want here at ACU in our football program. We’re very proud of him.”

Feed Fink became a movement after last year he went off for 162 yards and two touchdowns right here in Wildcat Stadium against Angelo State. This 2,000 yard career milestone is just another testimate to what he’s meant to this football team and the rest of ACU.