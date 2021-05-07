Bond between Goodman sisters propels Eula golf team to state

Many siblings dream about having the chance to be teammates with their brother or sister in high school. Paige and Pree Goodman grew up on the golf course, and are living out that dream while having a great deal of success along the way. Pree was the individual gold medalist of this years regional tournament, and her older sister Paige came in second place.

Paige Goodman says, “I’m extremely blessed to say that I can go through all of this stuff with my sister. It’s a challenge for sure because we’ve been competitors our whole lives but, it’s so nice to have her back home for support, because at the end of the day, that’s my best friend.”

Pree Goodman added, “It’s kind of like calming at one point knowing that she’s dealing with the same thing I am. Like I’ve always had a person to go through it with me.”

A sibling rivalry between the Goodman sisters has helped the Eula Golf team make it all the way to state.

Paige Goodman says, “Every practice, every tournament, even grades sometimes I feel like we have a little bit of a rivalry.”

Pree Goodman added, “We butt heads a lot, but in the end we’re both proud of each other. It doesn’t matter who wins or takes second.”

Head Coach Darren Carson says, “They’re my number one and number two golfers, and I can’t tell you today which one’s better than the other because they battle it out every time they get on the course.”

When asked what it would mean for them to bring home the state title, Paige and Pree said this is an amazing opportunity for their family, and it will be important for them to enjoy it as much as they can.

Pree Goodman says, “My sister is moving like far away too, to go to play college golf, and it’s really going to be hard not having her around.”

Paige Goodman says, “My parents, my grandparents, and even some of my aunts, they’re going to be coming because it’s a pretty big day for both of us.”

Pree Goodman says, “She’s always been like my best friend going through this together with me. So it’s definitely going to be different. I’m cherishing every moment.”

After graduating Paige Goodman will go on to play in college at William Penn University.

The State Golf Tournament is schedule for early next week in Kingsland.