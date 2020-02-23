Bowen gives thoughts on defense at all levels

The young basketball players of Abilene had a special opportunity today as former NBA player Bruce Bowen held a camp at the new Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center.

Bowen was a three-time NBA champion and a five-time All-NBA Defensive First Team winner.

Bruce Bowen said, “It’s built off of a player going a certain direction. You have to think on the defensive side and players are coming in thinking oh, I just have to guard my guy, no it’s not just about guarding your guy, you have to follow the rotation and unfortunately, so many kids today come out of a zone as far as high school and college. So now they have to learn a whole different other scheme of things, so when you have that it makes it a little difficult.”