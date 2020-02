Boys High School Basketball Highlights and Scores: February 14, 2020

ABILENE - After only putting one runner on base through the middle seven innings, Abilene Christian baseball started its final at-bat with a walk, hit and error leading up to Hunter Gieser's sac fly to right that gave the Wildcats a 3-2 win over the WACs Utah Valley Opening Day at Crutcher Scott Field.

Reliever Tanner Parker had largely silenced the Wildcat offense through the seventh and eighth innings but issued a six-pitch walk to Colton Eager followed by Joseph Craig's high chopper to third base. Eric Wimpee then dropped a sacrifice bunt in front of the plate, and reached safely after Parker's throw to first bounced away from Pacen Hayes.