The Wylie Bulldogs remained at the top of the standings in District 2-5A Division II on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs came from behind to win 39-38, and Braden Regala had a career night.

The receiver could not be covered by Rider.

He caught seven passes on the night for an incredible 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Regala was the primary receiver all season, but he showed just how big an impact he can make in the Bulldogs biggest game of the year, so far.

Regala said, “I think my speed to spread the field, and not necessarily just me getting open, it helps get others get open, like Harrison Heighten, and open up the field. Make them have to cover all of us.”

K.J. Long said, “He’s a fanominal kid, not just on the field, but just in general, classroom, outside of school, whatever it is. He really is, and he’s a great athlete, multisport athlete. He does it all, so he’s just so fast and elusive. He routes are just good, and he works so hard, and he’s not very tall. He’s as tall as I am. He’s so fast and knows how to get open. When we put stuff on for him, he executes it really well.”

Regala and the rest of the Bulldogs continued district play on Friday night at Sandifer Stadium.

They welcome Lubbock High to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.