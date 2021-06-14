Brownwood looking forward to season not as influenced by Covid-19

The Brownwood Lions football program took a small step back with a loss in the first round of the playoffs in 2020 after playing in the toughest district in the state of Texas.

The summer of 2021 is off to a great start, though. The Lions punched their ticket to the state 7-on-7 tournament last week.

As we all know, Covid-19 is on everyone’s minds the entire season and it stole a couple of the Lions games in 2020. The players are really looking forward to a season not dominated by Covid.

Chance Jones said, “It’s exciting because this season we were always having to worry about Covid, whether or not we were gonna get shutdown or get to play week to week. So, without any of those distractions we can just focus on grinding and focus on our game, it’s exciting. We’re ready, we’ve been excited since this offseason with the potential that we have, we think we’re gonna be good.”

Elias Huerta said, “I think we just gotta get stronger, faster, we’re trying to work through injuries and getting together as a team. I’m excited, I’m ready. We have good teammates, we’re all close, we’re fun, it’s gonna be great. I think we’re all excited, just ready to go and bust some knuckles, we’re ready.”

The Lions are going to the state tournament for the 21st year in a row in 7-on-7. The tournament is June 24-26.