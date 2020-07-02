Bulldogs continue workouts, set goals for the summer

The athletes of Clyde high school are fortunate enough to move forward with their summer workouts with no significant COVID-19 scare. Head coach Scott Campbell says Thursday will officially conclude their 4th straight week of workouts. The Bulldogs are thankful for the opportunity to continue preparing this summer.

Head coach Scott Campbell said, “It’s been great, we’ve had great numbers each day, the kids are excited to be back together. Us as coaches it’s a great opportunity for us to continue to evaluate and see how kids have developed. But, more than anything it gives the kids a sense of purpose when they wake up in the mornings and gives them an opportunity to be together as a team.”

Clyde senior Dylan Neuman said, “It’s just a great feeling, being cooped up in the house for a long time, it started to take a toll on all of us because this is our safe place, our place that we like to go to get away from everything. It’s been really nice to get back on the field and get back with my brothers.”

While being able to continue workouts, the Bulldogs want to make sure they take advantage of the time they have together as a team to get stronger and improve as they inch closer to two-a-days.

Campbell said, “These first few weeks back have been kind of a combination of a blend of offseason work, little blend of our spring skills that we would have normally gone through and then transition into our summer phase. It’s been a little bit of all three of those in one, but as we progress through the summer, we’ll get more specific in our skills instruction and an offensive and defensive breakdown as far as football goes.”

Neuman said, “We’re focused on trying to get caught up, we missed all of spring football, we’re just trying to catch up as fast as we can to try to get ahead of the game before two-a-days actually starts. About the time two-a-days does get here, we’re already running full speed ahead.”