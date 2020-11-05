Butler named to ASC Watch List, War Hawks picked fifth in preseason poll

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced its men’s basketball preseason information on Wednesday afternoon, predicting McMurry to finish fifth in the West Division.

Furthermore, the War Hawks were represented by senior guard Khalil Butler on the ASC Men’s Basketball Watch List. Butler averaged 9.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season, appearing in 19 games with one start. The Baltimore native’s season highs for scoring and rebounding both came against LeTourneau, as Butler ended with 18 points and 13 boards for the double-double.

UT Dallas and Mary Hardin-Baylor were selected as the preseason favorites in the East and West Divisions, respectively. The poll consists of 24 votes, one from each ASC head coach and one from each ASC director of sports information.

Behind UHMB (111 points) in the West Division is Hardin-Simmons (104 points), Concordia Texas (101 points) and defending division champion Sul Ross State (99 points). Despite being picked fourth, the Lobos garnered the most first place votes with nine. Behind McMurry (53 points) is Howard Payne (34 points) to round out the division.

In the East, UT Dallas (130 points) had 20 first place votes and was followed by defending conference champion LeTourneau (110 points) and East Texas Baptist (102 points), who each earned two first place votes. Louisiana College (60 points), Belhaven (54 points) and Ozarks (39 points) rounded out the division.

The 2020-21 season marks the 25th in league history. The War Hawks will open the campaign with back-to-back home games on Friday, Nov. 27 against Sul Ross State University and Saturday, Nov. 28 against Mary Hardin-Baylor in non-conference regular season games.

The rest of the 2020-21 schedule will be released next Wednesday, Nov. 11 on mcmurrysports.com and on the official McMurry Athletics social media platforms.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, limited seating procedures will be in effect. More information will be announced prior to the season opener.

The three-day, eight-team, single-elimination conference tournament is slated for March 4-6 at the site of the East Division No. 1 seed. The ASC Championship Tournament features the top four seeds from both divisions. An automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship will be on the line.

ASC Men’s Basketball Preseason Polls

East Division

No. Team (First-place votes) Pts. 2019-20 Record (ASC) 1. UT Dallas (20) 130 22-7 (14-2) 2. LeTourneau (2) 110 23-6 (13-3) 3. East Texas Baptist (2) 102 21-7 (12-4) 4. Louisiana College 60 13-13 (7-9) 5. Belhaven 54 10-15 (7-9) 6. Ozarks 39 8-17 (4-12)



West Division

No. Team (First-place votes) Pts. 2019-20 Record (ASC) 1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (7) 111 15-11 (7-9) 2. Hardin-Simmons (6) 104 11-15 (7-9) 3. Concordia Texas (2) 101 12-14 (7-9) 4. Sul Ross State (9) 99 17-10 (13-3) 5. McMurry 53 7-18 (4-12) 6. Howard Payne 34 2-23 (1-15)



ASC Men’s Basketball Preseason Watch List

East Division

Name Pos. Class School Hometown Kelvin Pruitt G Sr. Belhaven Memphis, Tenn. Luke Couch 2 R F G So. Belhaven Vestavia Hills, Ala. Matthew McMillan G So. Belhaven Martin, Tenn. Christopher Haynes 2 F Sr. East Texas Baptist Houston, Texas Charlie Cochran F Jr. East Texas Baptist Louisville, Ky. Aaron Gregg G Jr. East Texas Baptist Austin, Texas John Argue F H F So. LeTourneau Houston, Texas Justin Moore 2 G Sr. LeTourneau Houston, Texas Andrew Eberhardt H G Jr. LeTourneau Pearland, Texas Kae’ron Baker 1 G Sr. Louisiana College Navasota, Texas Trey Ames C Sr. Louisiana College Lafayette, La. KJ Bilbo N F Sr. Louisiana College Bossier City, La. Bryson Johnson G Sr. Ozarks Katy, Texas Zach Bobo G Sr. Ozarks Jacksonville, Ark. Tim Turpin F Sr. Ozarks Cypress, Texas Dimitrius Underwood G Sr. UT Dallas Mesquite, Texas Michael Forster D F Sr. UT Dallas Austin, Texas Kelden Pruitt 2 F Sr. UT Dallas Heath, Texas

A 2019-20 All-American Southwest Conference

R 2019-20 East Division Freshman of the Year

N 2019-20 East Division Newcomer of the Year

1 2019-20 East Division First Team Selection

2 2019-20 East Division First Team Selection

F 2019-20 East Division All-Freshman Team

D 2019-20 East Division All-Defensive Team

H 2019-20 East Division Honorable Mention



West Division

Name Pos. Class School Hometown Luis Gonzalez R F G So. Concordia Texas Carolina, P.R. Trevon Hester F G So. Concordia Texas North Richland Hills, Texas Alexander Estrada G Jr. Concordia Texas San Antonio, Texas Steven Quinn 1 F Jr. Hardin-Simmons Dallas, Texas Trey Woolridge C Jr. Hardin-Simmons Porter, Texas Kyle Brennon G Jr. Hardin-Simmons Houston, Texas Tyrell Thompson F Sr. Howard Payne Houston, Texas Jacob Smith F G So. Howard Payne Katy, Texas Luke Cox G Jr. Howard Payne Rockwall, Texas Aedan Welch F Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Georgetown, Texas Darius Musa G Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Houston, Texas Sam Reaves F Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Thorndale, Texas Khalil Butler G/F Sr. McMurry Baltimore, Md. Tristen Licon A P 1 G Sr. Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas Logan Dixon N H F Sr. Sul Ross State Burleson, Texas Jake Lopez D G Sr. Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas

A 2019-20 All-American Southwest Conference

P 2019-20 West Division Player of the Year

R 2019-20 West Division Co-Freshman of the Year

N 2019-20 West Division Co-Newcomer of the Year

1 2019-20 West Division First Team Selection

F 2019-20 West Division All-Freshman Team

D 2019-20 West Division All-Defensive Team

H 2019-20 West Division Honorable Mention