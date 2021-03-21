Chacon twins shatter school record at Wes Kittley Invite

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University had 41 athletes compete at the Wes Kittley Invitational – hosted by Abilene Christian University – from March 18-20 in Abilene, Texas.

A school record fell on Friday, as Janeth Chacon and Jazmin Chacon set the new women’s outdoor 5000m record previously set by Kim Fritz (19:23.70) in 2017. Janeth finished with a time of 19:03.14 to place seventh and own the record, while Jazmin also surpassed the previous record with a time of 19:07.07.

McMurry also had three decathlete/heptathlete competitors take first place in an event.

Track Highlights:

• The men’s 4×100 set a new season high with a time of 42.21 to place fourth in the field and first in their heat. Texas Tech, Angelo State and Tarleton State were the only three school faster in the meet. McMurry sit second in NCAA Division III by 0.05 seconds.

• The 4×400 team set a new season high and leads the nation with their time of 3:16.72. At the meet, the tandem of Jacob Williams, Dazhaun Walton, Jayden Sloan and Michael Limones finished fourth behind the three aforementioned teams in the 4×100.

• Junior Nandhi Brown set a new personal best in both the 100 meter hurdles and the triple jump, finishing with a time of 15.48. She currently ranks fifth in NCAA Division III behind teammate Naj Campbell in fourth. Campbell competed in the 400m hurdles this weekend.

• Freshman Breauna Conner and sophomore Sarah Walters each had PBs in the 800 meter run, with Connor leading McMurry at 2:45.16.

• Freshman Dazhaun Walton led the team in the 400 meter dash with a time of 50.39, ranking 15th nationally. In D3, Jayden Sloan remains second in the event and Jacob Williams stays in 12th from their times at the Trinity Invitational.

• Sloan also ran in three events, but individually competed in the 400 meter hurdles and set a new PB at 57.85. The time ranks 11th in the nation.

• Sophomore John Zuniga had a PB in the men’s 5K with a time of 16:13.76, placing 15th over runners from Texas Tech, Hardin-Simmons, UT Dallas, Trinity, Angelo State and Texas A&M Kingsville, among others.

• Sophomore Caleb Kwiatkowski ran in three events, including the two relays, but competed individually in the 200 meter and led the team with a time of 22.59w (2.6) for 14th place. He currently ranks 15th nationally.

Field Highlights:

• Justin DeLeon and Rylan Rogers impressed in the men’s decathlon, with Rogers placing second and DeLeon placing third in a field of five – the other three competitors being from Abilene Christian. Rogers had 5093 points, winning the men’s pole vault, while DeLeon had 4770 to crack third by less than 100 points. DeLeon tied for the highest high jump mark at 1.78 meters.

• Corbin Stulir and Sylvia Harmon competed in the women’s heptathlon, led by Stulir in fourth place with 2689 points. Stulir had the highest mark of six javelin throwers at 31.94m.

• Senior Aaron Webb now ranks sixth in the nation in the men’s high jump with a mark of 1.93m, sixth best at the meet in a field of 13 finishers.

• Sophomore Ellie Ryan competed in four events, setting a new discus PR at 36.03 meters for 12th place to rank 17th nationally. She remains sixth nationally in the javelin from her mark at the HSU Invite, but finished ninth at this weekend’s meet with a mark of 32.92m.

• Sophomore Jayden Gonzales set a PR in the javelin with a throw of 43.34m, a season high for McMurry. He also placed 11th in the pole vault at 4.25m.

• Nandhi Brown had a triple jump PR with her mark of 5.15m to place 15th.

Up Next:

The War Hawks are scheduled for two meets this week, including a trip to Austin for the Texas Relays between March 24-27. The team will also have entries in the Texas Lutheran Invite in Seguin, Texas on March 27.