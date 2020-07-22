Class 1A-4A football prepared to take the field in August

Yesterday the UIL decided to delay 5A and 6A football games to September 24th, however, class 1A to 4A football will remain on the same schedule. Practice is expected to start August 3rd and games on August 27th. To say coaches of class 4A and under are relieved is an understatement.

Clyde Head Coach Scott Campbell said, “Really excited to get that news yesterday that we can continue on our path and start on August 3rd. The guys have been working hard all summer, so it was a relief to them to know we can continue on as scheduled and we look forward to getting started.”

The Brownwood Lions specifically looked to have game scheduling issues initially, but the Lions only have to replace one game on their schedule for the fall.

Brownwood Head Coach Sammy Burnett said, “We were able to maintain that game on our schedule with Wylie, so it will be our fifth game, it’ll be their first. Then I got news late yesterday evening that McLennan County has shut down their school systems, they’re starting later, so China Springs will not be available to play on 9/11, so I was able to scramble and we picked up Spring Town. For us that’s the only change in our schedule.”

Obviously the players in the surrounding area are also excited to get back on the field, especially the seniors. For now, teams can move past the possible cancellation of the season and focus on the task at hand.

Clyde senior Zach Hoffman said, “It’s great news for us, because we’ve just been working and getting ready for the season come August 3rd and that’s exactly what we got yesterday. Just a great opportunity for some of these kids from the smaller schools to get noticed. It’s just great news for us.”

Brownwood senior Brad Robinson said, “I’m extremely happy about it, getting to play my senior year for the Brownwood Lions, I’ve been going since 7th grade. Just being able to finish and play my last season.”