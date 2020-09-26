Class 4A Scores and Highlights: Week 5

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Class 4A Scores

Wylie 28
Brownwood 7

Sweetwater 54
Clyde 10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports