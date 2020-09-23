Coach Dorrel points out many positives after first game against UTEP

The ACU Wildcats have their first game of the year under their belt.

Focusing on how ACU played toe to toe with UTEP, the final score was 17-13. Coach Dorrel assesed his team’s first matchup.

Head Coach Adam Dorrel said, “Guys didn’t feel overwhelmed. I think sometimes in the past when we played some of those bigger schools, it has kind of felt like that, at times it didn’t feel like that. I had a chance to see some of our new guys, some of our young guys, got them settled it. It was good, we did a lot of good things on defense, a lot of good things on offense, it was by far the best special teams performance we have ever had here as a whole since I’ve been here as a head coach so I was extremely excited about that and that was something that was very positive.”