The Coleman Bluekatts fell in defeat 48-39 Friday night to Christoval in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

Coleman closed out the end of the 1st quarter trailing 9-7.

Christoval extended their lead to 24-19 as they reached halftime.

In the 3rd quarter, the Bluekatts pulled within a single point trailing 32-31.

However, Christoval outscored Coleman 16-7 in the final quarter of play to advance to the next round.