Colt McCoy sends positive message to Jim Ned athletes

Colt McCoy, a former Jim Ned Indian, sent a video to the Jim Ned Sports Nation Twitter giving the school’s athletes a few words of encouragement during the pandemic. Here’s what he had to say.

Colt McCoy said, “Hey guys, Colt McCoy here, man I feel sick for you guys not being able to compete this spring in all your sports and academics. You guys have worked so hard to get to this point and have it taken away for a pandemic. Just a crazy time in our world, so I just encourage you guys to stay strong and really hang in there. Man, my heart hurts for you guys. All you younger guys, you younger classmen who are gonna have the chance to compete next fall and next spring, use this time wisely. Work on your craft, find ways to improve and get better. This is a time where you can really excel, because maybe not a lot of other guys aren’t or girls aren’t. So, hang in there, hang tough, hopefully this passes soon. I love you guys out at Jim Ned, I’m proud to be a Jim Ned Indian and thank you for all the support that you’ve given me over the last several years.”