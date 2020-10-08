Cooper and Wylie cancel Southtown Showdown due to COVID-19 cases

We hoped it wouldn’t happen to a high school in Abilene, but it did.

Wylie announced today they are shutting down the football program for the next two weeks because of COVID-19.

That means the Southtown Showdown against Cooper is cancelled. The school has been dealing with a rising number of cases, and it hit the football program this week.

Head Coach Clay Martin said, “It’s disappointing. Everyone wanted to play the game, the players and the coaches and community. There was a lot of excitement going forward about this game, but it all boils down to having to do what’s right and do what’s best for the community for the school and these young men.”

Cooper was in the middle of their walk through for the Southtown Showdown this morning when they heard the news. Here’s what Head Coach Aaron Roan told his players.

<<Head Coach Aaron Roan said, “I told them there are things that are out of our control. Just like this situation is. We’ve got to enjoy the opportunities that we have. Enjoy the opportunities that we get to put our foot on the practice field. and go practice against each other. It’s just such a time of uncertainty and there’s no room to be taking things for granted and be thankful for the opportunities that we have to be around each other.”