The Cooper Lady Cougars defeated the Wylie Lady Bulldogs 46-42 Friday to determine final seeding for the postseason.

After finding themselves in a four-way tie for first place, CHS and Wylie fell in their matchups Thursday, leading to a battle between the two schools for seeding.

Cooper will now face Lubbock Monterey and Wylie will go toe to toe with Amarillo High.

CHS 46

Wylie 42