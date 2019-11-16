Cooper intercepts six passes in 42-21 win over Del Valle

The Cooper Cougars had the convenience of hosting El Paso Del Valle at Shotwell Stadium in the first round of the playoffs Friday.

CHS put 14 points on the board in the first half, but both touchdowns came from their defense.

Brady Miller returned an interception in the first quarter for a touchdown, while Dylon Davis took his 14th pick of the year to the house in the second quarter.

Cooper led 14-7 at half over Del Valle.

The Cougars would outscore Del Valle 28-14 in the second half to take the 42-21 victory and move on to the second round.

Noah Garcia found the end zone twice, one coming off a 71-yard run.

Isaiah Boutte returned an interception for a 100-yard pick six in the 4th quarter to seal the game. Davis came away with three interceptions in the game giving him 13 on the year.

Cooper finished with six interceptions on defense and returned three of them for touchdowns.

The Cougars next face Azle in Stephenville for the second round next week.