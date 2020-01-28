Cooper Lady Cougars adapting to playing with targets on their backs

The Cooper Lady Cougars are coming off their final open date of the 2020 season, and they are headed into the second half of District 4-5A play.

Head Coach Arsenio Geter’s Lady Cougars are tied at the top of the district with a 3-1 record.

This success is new for Cooper, and for the first time in a long time, they are playing with a target on their backs.

Jennika Willis, “Honestly I feel like we don’t think much about it, because we have gone so far up in the game, but coming from last year it just feels great.”

Arsenio Geter said, “From day one when we started learning our program, what it is we do and our system and to today is night and day. I think that’s been the reason why we lost some games at the begginning of the year that we shouldn’t have, we got a little discouraged and as the year goes on we just keep progressing and that’s the idea, it’s a process and we’ve been saying that since day one. Trust the process.”

The second half of the season starts tomorrow night for the Lady Cougars. They host the Aledo Lady Bearcats in Cougar Gym at 6. Aledo is the only team to beat Cooper in district.