Cooper offense remains on a roll in 2020

The Cougars are fresh off an entertaining shootout victory over Azle. 66-55 the score in that one.

Several impressive stats from the game included 672 total yards, Noah Garcia becoming AISD’s all-time leading rusher in the first half and Bryan Spotwood with four touchdown receptions from Aidan Thompson who threw for a career high 294 yards.

With so much variety in the offense, Head Coach Aaron Roan is liking what he’s seeing.

Aaron Roan said, “It was a big night for them. It starts with the guys up front. Noah wouldn’t have had over 200 yards, and Jeremiah ran the ball well. They wouldn’t have had what they had without those guys up front. The passing game, I thought Aidan was very efficient, and that goes to pass protection. I thought our receiving corps did well. Spotwood had some big catches. Hondo had some catches that were big conversions. We have such versatility that I feel like it keeps defenses honest.”

The Cougars get Crowley on the road this Friday, their final district game.