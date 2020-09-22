Cooper prepared to compete once again in 2020

Cooper starts the 2020 season ranked number 13 in Class 5A Division One.

Head Coach Aaron Roan returns a slew of skill players, but they are rebuilding on the offensive line.

It’s been a long wait to finally play a game, and Roan says his guys are ready to put on the uniform and play an actual game.

Aaron Roan said, “I’m really excited to see how our offensive line gets after it. There is a lot of new faces in that area. We are going to get some guys some work. I am looking forward to see how they get after it up front. Those guys over at Permian are going to be physical up front, and I want to see our guys match that and get a push up front. I’m looking forward to seeing how our guys have grown throught the process of a week’s time, from the Central scrimmage to this week on Thursday. I’m looking forward to see it, when we look at it on Friday, that we are a better football team.”

The Cougars get their wish on Thursday when they travel to Odessa to take on former Little Southwest Conference rival, Odessa Permian.

That game gets started at 7 PM.