Cooper prepares to face Wylie for the third time in four years

The Cougars won the Crosstown Showdown for the third straight year to improve their record to 1-1 on the season.

Now, head coach Aaron Roan and the Cougars are getting ready for another city rival.

The Cougars take on the Wylie Bulldogs for the third time in four years, last year’s game was lost to Covid-19.

The difference this time around is the game is going to be played at Wylie’s Sandifer Stadium for the first time.

Roan said, “Every game is important. You look at the thing on this campus, it’s new. We’ve played a couple of time, but I think it’s still growing. I would say that the Abilene High game is still, in this district, long standing. I’d hate to say it’s a bigger game, but for us here, it’s about the next game. It’s the next one on the schedule. I’d probably be lying if I said our campus didn’t look forward to playing these games because they do, but as far as the football aspect of it, it’s about us getting better.”

Cooper is 2-0 against Wylie and outscored the Bulldogs 78-0 in those two games.

The Cougars and the Bulldogs play the Southtown Showdown on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Sandifer Stadium.