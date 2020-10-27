Cooper put points on the board in every phase against Granbury

Head coach Aaron Roan and his Cooper Cougars ran over, through, and over Granbury on their way to a 69-7 victory over the Pirates.

The Cougars scored in just about every way possible.

The offense threw for four touchdowns. They ran for four touchdowns. The defense returned an interception, and special teams returned a blocked field goal for a score.

It was as complete a game as a team could play, and coach Roan was happy to see his team was able to pull it off.

Roan said, “That was good. I credit our coaching staff for doing a good job of scheming things up. We were able to block a punt and those things, and the kids were able to execute our plan. We thought we might be able to get something out of that. Then blocking a field goal, too, to turn points into it, again. Things in the special teams area are big momentum swings when you are able to block kicks and punts and those sorts of things. They get momentum on our side. If you can score in all three phases, I wish it would happen every week, but when you can score in all three phases, You normally have a chance to like the outcome at the end of the game.”

The Cougars remain on the road this week, and it’s a short week.

They take on Arlington Heights in Fort Worth on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

This is the Yellowjackets first district game.