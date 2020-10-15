Cooper ready for district after finding momentum on defense

The Cooper Cougars are getting ready to start district play

Tomorrow night, the Cougars are at home to open things up with a defense that is energized after a great second half against the Eagles.

The defensive front seven was one of the least experienced groups on the team, but they are turning heads two games into the season.

Jacob Deax said, “We’ve come together as a team more. There’s a lot more… Communication is a lot easier because you know that the other guys is understanding it more. There’s a lot more trust out there. You know if you’ve got to go do something else, if something happens, you’ve got the other guy there backing you up.”

Aaron Roan said, “Coming into the season, we knew that would be an area that we needed to focus on, obviously. I’ve been real pleased with the way that group has grown up in a hurry without having spring football and things like that. They are playing some good football. They are using their speed to their advantage.”

The Cougars start with Justin Northwest in District 3-5A division two play on Friday. Cooper enters the game ranked 16th by the Harris Ratings.