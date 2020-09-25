Cougars open season with loss to Odessa Permian

The Cooper Cougars opened the 2020 season after a month of sitting and waiting with a 47-35 loss on the road against Odessa Permian at Ratliff Stadium.

The Cougars opened up the ball game with 14 unanswered points, led by two touchdown passes by Aidan Thompson.

Permian would respond with 20 points to close out the first quarter. They would score 34 unanswered points to take a 34-14 lead midway through the second quarter.

Permian led 41-21 at the half. Both teams were held without a score in the third quarter.

Cooper chipped away two touchdowns in the final quarter before Permian scored the final touchdown of the day with less than seven minutes remaining in the contest.

Noah Garcia picked up right where he left of from 2019, rushing for over 100 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cougars, following their 0-1 start to the season Thursday night, will next face Abilene High in the Crosstown Showdown October 2nd at Shotwell Stadium.