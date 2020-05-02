Cowboys come away with successful draft

In the first round of the NFL Draft the Cowboys selected Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb was pegged by many to be the best receiver in the draft but was passed up by Alabama’s tandem of Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy.

Lamb was taken by the Cowboys at pick 17.

He came out of the draft after his junior year where he posted 1,327 yards,14 touchdown receptions, and 1 rushing touchdown.

Lamb joins Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup in one of the best wide receiver corps in the league.

The Cowboys second round pick came on the defensive side of the ball in Trevon Diggs, cornerback out of Alabama.

Diggs compiled 37 tackles and three interceptions in his senior season. including two defensive scores.

Dallas took Neville Gallimore, a defensive tackle out of Oklahoma, in the third round.

Gallimore was the top prospect coming out of Canada in 2015.

He made a total of 29 tackles in 2019 while helping lead Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff.

The Cowboys first of two fourth round picks was Tulsa corner Reggie Robinson II.

Dallas followed with another standout pick was Tyler Biadasz the Wisconsin Badgers center.

The 6’4 314 pound center had a borderline first round grade leading up to his season, however, hip and shoulder surgeries ultimately plummeted his draft stock.

The final two picks for the Cowboys came in the fifth and seventh rounds when they selected defensive end Bradlee Anae out of Utah and quarterback Ben DiNucci of James Madison.