Cowboys Picked Second In ASC Men’s Basketball Poll

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team was picked second in what is expected to be a tight race in the American Southwest Conference West Division.

Mary Hardin-Baylor was picked to win with 111 points and seven first-place votes. HSU had six first-place votes and 104 points, Concordia was third with 101 points and two-first place votes. Defending ASC West Champion Sul Ross State was picked fourth with 99 points, but garnered nine first-place votes., McMurry was picked fifth and Howard Payne sixth.

HSU, Concordia and Mary Hardin-Baylor finished in a three-way tie for second last year behind Sul Ross State. The Lobos return ASC West player of the year Triston Licon, but head coach Clif Carroll replaced longtime UMHB coach Ken DeWeese.

UT-Dallas was picked to repeat in the ASC East, followed by LeTourneau, East Texas Baptist, Louisiana College, Belhaven and Ozarks.

The Cowboys had three players picked to the ASC West Player to Watch List – Trey Wooldridge, Steven Quinn and Kyle Brennon. All three are returning starters for the Cowboys and Quinn was a first-team all-ASC West selection a year ago as a sophomore.



The 2020-21 season marks the 25th in league history. Regular season play begins Saturday, November 7. HSU opens the season at Howard Payne on Saturday.



The three-day, eight-team, single-elimination conference tournament is slated for March 4-6 at the site of the East Division No. 1 seed. The ASC Championship Tournament features the top four seeds from both divisions. An automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship will be on the line.



ASC Men’s Basketball Preseason Polls

East Division

No. Team (First-place votes) Pts. 2019-20 Record (ASC) 1. UT Dallas (20) 130 22-7 (14-2) 2. LeTourneau (2) 110 23-6 (13-3) 3. East Texas Baptist (2) 102 21-7 (12-4) 4. Louisiana College 60 13-13 (7-9) 5. Belhaven 54 10-15 (7-9) 6. Ozarks 39 8-17 (4-12)



West Division

No. Team (First-place votes) Pts. 2019-20 Record (ASC) 1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (7) 111 15-11 (7-9) 2. Hardin-Simmons (6) 104 11-15 (7-9) 3. Concordia Texas (2) 101 12-14 (7-9) 4. Sul Ross State (9) 99 17-10 (13-3) 5. McMurry 53 7-18 (4-12) 6. Howard Payne 34 2-23 (1-15)



ASC Men’s Basketball Preseason Watch List

West Division