Cowboys Picked Second In ASC Men’s Basketball Poll

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team was picked second in what is expected to be a tight race in the American Southwest Conference West Division.

Mary Hardin-Baylor was picked to win with 111 points and seven first-place votes. HSU had six first-place votes and 104 points, Concordia was third with 101 points and two-first place votes. Defending ASC West Champion Sul Ross State was picked fourth with 99 points, but garnered nine first-place votes., McMurry was picked fifth and Howard Payne sixth.

HSU, Concordia and Mary Hardin-Baylor finished in a three-way tie for second last year behind Sul Ross State. The Lobos return ASC West player of the year Triston Licon, but head coach Clif Carroll replaced longtime UMHB coach Ken DeWeese. 

UT-Dallas was picked to repeat in the ASC East, followed by LeTourneau, East Texas Baptist, Louisiana College, Belhaven and Ozarks.

The Cowboys had three players picked to the ASC West Player to Watch List – Trey Wooldridge, Steven Quinn and Kyle Brennon. All three are returning starters for the Cowboys and Quinn was a first-team all-ASC West selection a year ago as a sophomore.

  
The 2020-21 season marks the 25th in league history. Regular season play begins Saturday, November 7. HSU opens the season at Howard Payne on Saturday. 
 
The three-day, eight-team, single-elimination conference tournament is slated for March 4-6 at the site of the East Division No. 1 seed. The ASC Championship Tournament features the top four seeds from both divisions. An automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship will be on the line.
 
ASC Men’s Basketball Preseason Polls
East Division

No.Team (First-place votes)Pts.2019-20 Record (ASC)
1.UT Dallas (20)13022-7 (14-2)
2.LeTourneau (2)11023-6 (13-3)
3.East Texas Baptist (2)10221-7 (12-4)
4.Louisiana College6013-13 (7-9)
5.Belhaven5410-15 (7-9)
6.Ozarks398-17 (4-12)

 
West Division

No.Team (First-place votes)Pts.2019-20 Record (ASC)
1.Mary Hardin-Baylor (7)11115-11 (7-9)
2.Hardin-Simmons (6)10411-15 (7-9)
3.Concordia Texas (2)10112-14 (7-9)
4.Sul Ross State (9)9917-10 (13-3)
5.McMurry537-18 (4-12)
6.Howard Payne342-23 (1-15)

 
ASC Men’s Basketball Preseason Watch List
West Division

NamePos.ClassSchoolHometown
Luis GonzalezGSo.Concordia TexasCarolina, P.R.
Trevon HesterGSo.Concordia TexasNorth Richland Hills, Texas
Alexander EstradaGJr.Concordia TexasSan Antonio, Texas
Steven QuinnFJr.Hardin-SimmonsDallas, Texas
Trey WoolridgeCJr.Hardin-SimmonsPorter, Texas
Kyle BrennonGJr.Hardin-SimmonsHouston, Texas
Tyrell ThompsonFSr.Howard PayneHouston, Texas
Jacob SmithGSo.Howard PayneKaty, Texas
Luke CoxGJr.Howard PayneRockwall, Texas
Aedan WelchFSr.Mary Hardin-BaylorGeorgetown, Texas
Darius MusaGSr.Mary Hardin-BaylorHouston, Texas
Sam ReavesFFr.Mary Hardin-BaylorThorndale, Texas
Khalil ButlerG/FSr.McMurryBaltimore, Md.
Tristen LiconGSr.Sul Ross StateEl Paso, Texas
Logan DixonFSr.Sul Ross StateBurleson, Texas
Jake LopezGSr.Sul Ross StateEl Paso, Texas

