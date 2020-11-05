Cowboys Picked Second In ASC Men’s Basketball Poll

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team was picked second in what is expected to be a tight race in the American Southwest Conference West Division.
Mary Hardin-Baylor was picked to win with 111 points and seven first-place votes. HSU had six first-place votes and 104 points, Concordia was third with 101 points and two-first place votes. Defending ASC West Champion Sul Ross State was picked fourth with 99 points, but garnered nine first-place votes., McMurry was picked fifth and Howard Payne sixth.
HSU, Concordia and Mary Hardin-Baylor finished in a three-way tie for second last year behind Sul Ross State. The Lobos return ASC West player of the year Triston Licon, but head coach Clif Carroll replaced longtime UMHB coach Ken DeWeese.
UT-Dallas was picked to repeat in the ASC East, followed by LeTourneau, East Texas Baptist, Louisiana College, Belhaven and Ozarks.
The Cowboys had three players picked to the ASC West Player to Watch List – Trey Wooldridge, Steven Quinn and Kyle Brennon. All three are returning starters for the Cowboys and Quinn was a first-team all-ASC West selection a year ago as a sophomore.
The 2020-21 season marks the 25th in league history. Regular season play begins Saturday, November 7. HSU opens the season at Howard Payne on Saturday.
The three-day, eight-team, single-elimination conference tournament is slated for March 4-6 at the site of the East Division No. 1 seed. The ASC Championship Tournament features the top four seeds from both divisions. An automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship will be on the line.
ASC Men’s Basketball Preseason Polls
East Division
|No.
|Team (First-place votes)
|Pts.
|2019-20 Record (ASC)
|1.
|UT Dallas (20)
|130
|22-7 (14-2)
|2.
|LeTourneau (2)
|110
|23-6 (13-3)
|3.
|East Texas Baptist (2)
|102
|21-7 (12-4)
|4.
|Louisiana College
|60
|13-13 (7-9)
|5.
|Belhaven
|54
|10-15 (7-9)
|6.
|Ozarks
|39
|8-17 (4-12)
West Division
|No.
|Team (First-place votes)
|Pts.
|2019-20 Record (ASC)
|1.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (7)
|111
|15-11 (7-9)
|2.
|Hardin-Simmons (6)
|104
|11-15 (7-9)
|3.
|Concordia Texas (2)
|101
|12-14 (7-9)
|4.
|Sul Ross State (9)
|99
|17-10 (13-3)
|5.
|McMurry
|53
|7-18 (4-12)
|6.
|Howard Payne
|34
|2-23 (1-15)
ASC Men’s Basketball Preseason Watch List
West Division
|Name
|Pos.
|Class
|School
|Hometown
|Luis Gonzalez
|G
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|Carolina, P.R.
|Trevon Hester
|G
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|North Richland Hills, Texas
|Alexander Estrada
|G
|Jr.
|Concordia Texas
|San Antonio, Texas
|Steven Quinn
|F
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Dallas, Texas
|Trey Woolridge
|C
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Porter, Texas
|Kyle Brennon
|G
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Houston, Texas
|Tyrell Thompson
|F
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Houston, Texas
|Jacob Smith
|G
|So.
|Howard Payne
|Katy, Texas
|Luke Cox
|G
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|Rockwall, Texas
|Aedan Welch
|F
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Georgetown, Texas
|Darius Musa
|G
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Houston, Texas
|Sam Reaves
|F
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Thorndale, Texas
|Khalil Butler
|G/F
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Baltimore, Md.
|Tristen Licon
|G
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|El Paso, Texas
|Logan Dixon
|F
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Burleson, Texas
|Jake Lopez
|G
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|El Paso, Texas