Cowboys select Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph in second round of draft

CLEVELAND — The Dallas Cowboys selected Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday night.

Joseph caught four interceptions and made 25 tackles for the Wildcats in 2020. He transferred to Kentucky from LSU.

The Cowboys were projected to take a cornerback in the first round of the draft, but top prospects Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain were selected before they could pick.

Instead, Dallas took Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons No. 12 overall. The Cowboys originally had the No. 10 pick but traded it to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys have three picks in the third round: No. 75, No. 84 and No. 99.