Cowboys Shut Down Crosstown Rival McMurry

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team used strong defense and a hot second half to beat crosstown rival McMurry 75-60 in non-conference action on Saturday at the Mabee Complex.

The Cowboys held the War Hawks to 60 points and to 37.7 percent shooting in by far the best defensive effort for the Cowboys on the year.

HSU used a 7-0 run midway through the first half to push the lead out to 20-10. In that run, Neal Chambliss had an offensive rebound and put back, freshman Jordyn Vicente made a nice drive to the basket for a layup and freshman Jackson Robinson capped the run with his first career 3-pointer.

Another 9-2 run late in the first half pushed the lead out to 34-19 with 1:44 to play in the half. Steve Quinn had four points in the run, Chase Cobb made a layup and Kannon Jones buried a 3-pointer. HSU took a 36-23 lead into halftime.

The Cowboys put the game away with a strong start to the second half that pushed the lead out to 54-34 and the War Hawks were never within single digits the rest of the way.

HSU turned 17 McMurry turnovers into 22 points as the Cowboys never trailed in the contest. HSU shot 16-for-27 from the field in the second half.

Kyle Brennon led the Cowboys with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field. Quinn added 18 points and Cobb scored 13. Matt Pena led the War Hawks with 18 points off the bench and D.J. Worrell added 15 points and 14 rebounds.

The Cowboys are now 3-2 on the year and will play at UT-Arlington on Friday in an exhibition game at 6 p.m.