Cowboys Shut Out Tigers, 45-0

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team pitched a shutout in a 45-0 win over East Texas Baptist on Saturday evening at Ornelas Field.

The defense allowed just 249 yards and 3.6 yards per play and turned the Tigers over two times in the contest. It was the second shutout of the season for the Cowboys.

The HSU offense had an efficient day averaging 8.2 yards per play and racking up 511 yards on the day.

Kyle Jones completed 15-of-17 for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Bryson Hammonds had 95 yards rushing and Kevi Evans had 135 yards on four catches.

The Cowboys scored first after Cale Nanny’s 37-yard punt return set up a short field. The Cowboys went 48 yards in three plays and Brennen Wooten hit Kevi Evans on a 35-yard touchdown pass.

HSU went 79 yards in seven plays on its next drive and Hayden Day slammed it in from two yards for the score.

After the defense had a goal line stand the Cowboys went 82 yards in six plays and Jaquan Hemphill capped it with a 6-yard touchdown run.

Jones then capped the first half with a 19-yard pass to Jaxson Money, who made a great catch and got a foot down for the score in the back of the end zone to make it 28-0 at the half.

Jamie Pogue hit a 23-yard field goal on the Cowboys’ first possession of the second half. HSU added touchdown passes by Jones to Isaiah Poston and Jalen Crawford from 13 and 26 yards respectively to setup the final score.

Pogue set the single-season record for points by a kicker and he now has 85 with 55 PATs and 10 field goals.

Blake Johnston led the defense with 10 tackles and Matt Mitchell added nine tackles, two tackles for loss and forced and recovered a fumble.

HSU is now 7-2 on the year and 6-2 in conference play and ETBU fell to 5-4 overall and 5-3 in league play.. The Cowboys will host Southwestern for Senior Day next Saturday at 1 p.m. at Shelton Stadium.