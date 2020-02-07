Cowboys victorious with buzzer beater, HSU women stay hot with win over Wildcats

Both the HSU men and women welcomed Louisiana College to Abilene Thursday and escaped with wins.

The Cowboys won on a buzzer beater made by Chris Barrett giving them the 61-59 win. Chase Cobb and Kyle Brennon led the way with 13 points each.

With the win, HSU moves to 8-12 overall and 4-7 in conference.

The Cowgirls dominated the Wildcats winning 97-62.

Taylor Gaffney finished with 22 points and made five three-pointers. Kaitlyn Ellis posted 14 points.

HSU improves to 16-4 overall and 10-1 in conference.

The men and women next host Belhaven Saturday.