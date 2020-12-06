Cowgirls Move To 4-0 With Win Over Howard Payne

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team moved to 4-0 with a decisive 81-62 win over Howard Payne on Saturday at the Mabee Complex.

The Cowgirls, who had not played a game in three weeks, had to shake off some rust in the first quarter as the Lady Jackets jumped out to an 18-10 lead near the end of the first quarter.

Keilee Burke’s tip back at the buzzer of the first quarter and a fiery do-better talk in the timeout set the tone for a big second quarter as the Cowgirls outscored HPU 32-11 in the quarter. Sophomore Hallie Edmondson and Brittany Schnabel each had nine points in the quarter and the Cowgirl defense clamped down and held HPU to 2-of-11 shooting.

The Cowgirls led 44-29 at halftime and HPU was never closer than 11 points in the second half. HSU was able to get out and run and had a 20-6 advantage in fastbreak points and the Cowgirls also had a 42-28 advantage in the paint and outrebounded the Lady Jackets 46-36.

HSU once again had a balanced attack. Edmondson led the way with 19 points, Samantha Tatum had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds, Parris Parmer had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Schnabel added 12 points and Kaitlyn Ellis added 10.

Bria Neal led the Lady Jackets with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

HSU is now 4-0 on the year and Howard Payne fell to 0-3. The Cowgirls will play Sul Ross State in Brownwood next Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Brownwood Coliseum. This is a reschedule of a game that was slated earlier in the season in Alpine, but with the Lobos playing Howard Payne on Saturday they decided to stay over and host the Cowgirls in Brownwood.