Cowgirls Win 17th Straight ASC Title

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer team won its 17th straight American Southwest Conference Tournament Championship with a 2-0 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor on Sunday afternoon at the HSU Soccer Complex.

“We knew this year would be a battle for us just because of the talented players we graduated the last two years,” said HSU head coach Marcus Wood. “We were a very young team, then we faced adversity early on with injuries and this team fought through it. We had a tough start to the season, but our seniors led as and the team did everything we asked of them to get better and buy in and it is always great to be ASC Champions.”

The Cowgirls clinch a berth in the NCAA First Round next weekend as the ASC’s automatic qualifier. The host will be determined on Monday during the NCAA selection show at noon on NCAA.com.

The Cowgirls scored their goals nearly back to back. Madelyn Dowell served in a corner in the 31st minute which Baylee Ford headed to Taylor Bernal who finished the goal back post to make it 1-0.

Less than wo minutes later the Cowgirls earned a penalty kick from a foul in the Cru box, and Dowell finished it for the second goal, moving the lead up to 2-0 which they would hold for the victory.

The Cowgirls had six shots and four on frame while the Cru had six shots and none on target. The Cowgirls had six corners to Mary-Hardin Baylor’s three.

Haley Foley started in goal for the Cowgirls and had a clean day in the win. Emmalee McMaude had two saves at keeper for the Cru.

Bernal was named the MVP and was joined on the all-tournament team by Morgan McAdams, Dowell and Kendell Groom.

The Cowgirls are 17-2-1 on the season and Mary Hardin-Baylor is 12-7-3 and must wait to hear from the NCAA selection committee to see if they get in.

ASC Women’s Soccer All-Tournament Team

Taylor Bernal, MVP

Morgan McAdams, HSU

Madelyn Dowell, HSU

Kendell Groom, HSU

Emmy McMaude, UMHB

Kristen Burdick, UMHB

Samantha Lehnen, UMHB

Megan Theros, UTD

Sofia Munoz, UTD

Bri Caudle, McMurry

Sky Reynolds, McMurry