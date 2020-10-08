Cross Plains pumped after starting district with win

The Cross Plains Buffaloes are off to another great start to the season, and they started the district season with a dominating victory over Hico.

The Buffaloes are looking good, and they were happy to start the games that count with a big win.

Head coach Daniel Purvis said, “It’s always nice to get that first win. We’ve had a pretty good start to the year. We’ve played some pretty good opponents. I think it’s really good for our team as far as growing and we went to Hico last week and played them in a pretty good game. We jumped on them early and didn’t have a great second half and they came back, maybe made a little better of a game, but that’s part of playing district. We feel like we got a good district. You gotta play four quarters to win every week “

Cross Plains senior Wade Byrd said, “It’s good. It’s really helpful to our determination and honestly it’s got us really mentally prepared for the game this week too.”

