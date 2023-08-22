ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Cooper head coach Aaron Roan and his team get an early start to the new season on Thursday night in Keller.

The Cougars need a new quarterback.

Two-year starter Chris Warren is gone. Who is going to take over? Kaden Garcia and Austin Cummins are still fighting it out after the spring and the summer and fall camp.

Whoever starts, Thursday night’s game will be their first varsity action at quarterback. How is coach Roan planning to handle the quarterback position this week?

Aaron Roan said, “Those are two guys that have been working extremely hard. They compliment each other. That’s one thing that we can use to evaluate to see what’s best for us. They both bring a lot to the table, so I anticipate both of them getting some work Thursday. We will have an opportunity to evaluate all of our guys, all of our team. We need to continue to get good looks against higher competition. We are going to be having this non-district schedule to test our program and to test our kids and to find our strengths and see what kind of weaknesses we have. That’s what’s exciting about getting the season started. We are excited about the season opener coming up this week.”

Cooper takes on the Keller Indians on Thursday night over in the Metroplex.

Cooper is 3-3 in the last six meetings. They kick at 7 p.m.