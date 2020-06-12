Dixie Little League returns with full schedule planned out

The Dixie Little League is back and teams have been on the field for about two weeks now. The teams are playing machine pitch baseball and taking the other safety precautions to stay safe from Covid-19, but the coaches are happy to be back regardless.

League President Bryson Galloway said, “We started with a quick league and a week of practice. This is our second week of games and it’s been great. The kids, obviously they were missing it, they’re ready to go. We didn’t really care about knocking the rest out, we just wanted to get out and play baseball.”

The league went through a process to get the season approved. Coaches and parents of the kids are being held accountable to keep everyone safe and make sure the correct safety precautions are in place.

League Coach Reed Stafford said, “Dixie’s done a good job of forming the advisory council made up of local professionals and they put the recommendations out there and we’ve been following them. All in all, it’s been a good process, we’re careful during the games, we’re doing elbows and not slapping hands after the game, but we’re doing more of a raise, so we’re taking all the precautions we can.”

With the season approved, Dixie Little League has a schedule set up including what the playoffs will look like.

Galloway said, “We’re gonna continue our season through I think the last week of July. That’s the weekend of the 25th. We’re gonna try to get at least 12 games per team per division, and then I believe there’s even gonna be an area tournament at the end. It’s good, it’s as much of a normal season as we can have given the circumstances.”