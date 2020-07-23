Dodge Jones Youth Center set to host Big Time Hoops tournament

The Dodge Jones Youth Center is hosting a basketball tournament for middle school and high school teams coming from multiple places. College scouts from Div. III, NAIA and Junior College schools will also be attending the tournament.

Brandon Osborne said, “This tournament is provided by Big Time Hoops. He does tournaments in all parts of the state and so this camp has 31 teams coming in to the Abilene community to help some of the kids get exposure. In this tournament specifically there will be a few from different states. Oklahoma City, Arizona and a lot of Metroplex teams.

Big Time Hoops will setup the tournament format for each division.

Osborne said, “Yeah he’ll have an ultimate champion, I think it’s a four game guarantee, and he’ll have a champion in all the divisions because he has girls and guys, he has high school and middle school. So, it’s gonna be a good round of basketball for people who want to come out and watch.”

For the Dodge Jones Youth Center specifically, the tournament brings more exposure to the facility. Osborne hopes this tournament can put the center in line to host more events in the future.

Osborne said, “Well it gives us an opportunity for everybody to see how amazing of a facility we have, because everybody who’s been in here who’s been in several facilities we heard all last weekend in the John Smith tournament, everybody’s like, this place is incredible. We wanna come here, we wanna host here, we wanna have more events here. We’re hoping this does the exact same thing. It also draws attention to some of the better athletes in our area.”

The tournament is scheduled to start Saturday morning at 8 and end Sunday.