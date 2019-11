ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer team won its 17th straight American Southwest Conference Tournament Championship with a 2-0 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor on Sunday afternoon at the HSU Soccer Complex.

“We knew this year would be a battle for us just because of the talented players we graduated the last two years,” said HSU head coach Marcus Wood. “We were a very young team, then we faced adversity early on with injuries and this team fought through it. We had a tough start to the season, but our seniors led as and the team did everything we asked of them to get better and buy in and it is always great to be ASC Champions.”