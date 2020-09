Well, speechless in Arlington. Never have things gone so poorly that ended up turning out right. Cowboys were down 20 points. They were down 15, what, seven fifty-seven left to go in the game. They're down nine. What for? Fifty-seven left to go in the game. They're still down two with one forty-nine left to go in the game. And it's unbelievably Cowboys 40. The Atlanta Falcons thirty-nine. Comeback that we haven't seen in quite some time.

And I know it was good on C.J. Goodwin able to recover the onside kick there to give the Cowboys one last shot at a field goal attempt. Good on Greg Zuerlein. Not only does he nail a perfect onside kick, he hits the game winning field goal from fifty-six yards out. But I'll tell you what, Dak Prescott was awfully good.