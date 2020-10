Our first game ball goes to Noah Garcia of the Cooper Cougars. Garcia rushed for 260 yards and four touchdowns. Those 260 yards put him ahead of Mike Rose to become the all-time leading rusher for Cooper. The Cougars defeated Justin Northwest 54-21.

Our second game ball goes to Xavier Wishert of Jim Ned. Wishert fueled his team to a big 28-8 district win over Wall as he rushed for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Indians face San Angelo TLCA next.