Eagles find weapon in Jeshari Houston after breaking off big plays

Interim Head Coach Jeff Rhoads and his team are still looking for their first win of the season entering district play.

However, they have been able to put together some big plays thanks to Jeshari Houston.

He opened the season with a kickoff return, but really showed what he’s got on a screen pass against Cooper. Houston can go at any moment.

Senior Jeshari Houston, “We’re just trying to come together as a team and know who we’re playing. It’s gonna be a fight all four quarters and come out strong and just come out on top in the end. Most of all it’s just coming together and having fun and winning the game. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Head Coach Jeff Rhoads said, “Jeshari is an electric player and he’s always had that ability. He’s making plays for us on the outside and offensively, along with our defense and our special teams keeping us in the game and making up for some other things we’re doing offensively wrong, it’s not a boastful deal. He knows that and we’re asking him to keep doing those things and we’re gonna keep addressing those things and putting the ball in his hands.”

Abilene High takes on Central to open district play. This is the 96th time the two teams have played. They kick at 7 in San Angelo.