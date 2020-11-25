Eagles maturing as a team as season goes on

The Eagles have clinched a playoff spot after their 29-7 victory over Odessa last Friday. They claim the fourth spot with one more district game remaining.

Throughout the season, Abilene High has seemed to figure out what works more and more as they go on.

Abel Ramirez has become more comfortable at the quarterback position. He’s established chemistry with his receivers, including Jeshari Houston. His backfield of Phonzo Dotson and Da’king Thomas has faired well.

The defense gave up only 22 rushing yards last game and 130 total. This team seems to have really matured as the season continues. Head coach Mike Fullen is impressed with how things have come together.

Mike Fullen said, “Have you ever put a puzzle together at Christmas time? You look at the box and see the pretty picture, but when you open the box, you say, ‘there’s no way that this is ever going to happen,'” and then you get to point where it starts looking like the picture. That’s kind of where we are right now. We started putting the puzzle together early in the season, and we knew it was going to be a struggle early and everything was getting compounded by everything that is going on right now. Our puzzle is coming together, and we are playing good football right now.”

The Eagles play one final district game Friday at Shotwell against Midland High.