Eagles started fast in Crosstown Showdown but faded in the end

For the 61st year in a row, one half of the Crosstown Showdown is coming off a victory and the other is coming off a loss.

This year Abilene High is coming off the loss.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 nothing lead, but then gave up 31 consecutive points in the loss.

In Week 1 of the season, Abilene High started slow and picked up the pace.

Against Cooper, they started fast and then slowed down.

How do they go about putting it together?

Fullen said, “Gotta coach better and gotta play better. That game is a game of momentum. We got it early, and they got it back and didn’t let it go. That’s a testament to them. They did a good job. We got to regroup and trust the process. We are all measured by how we react when things don’t go our way, and that’s what we’ll do. We’ll just keep moving forward. We are still going to work just as hard. It’s little things, just being consistent and taking advantage of opportunities. They’ll come.”

Abilene High is back at Shotwell Stadium on Friday for their game with Cedar Park Vista Ridge.

This is the first meeting between the two schools.