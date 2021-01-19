Eagles top Midland Lee; Cougars, Lady Bulldogs claim Southtown Showdown wins

District 2-6A

The Abilene High Eagles bounced back from their loss to Odessa Permian last week with a 56-42 victory over Midland Lee on Tuesday night in Midland. The Eagles are 4-2 in District 2-6A play.

District 4-5A

Cooper and Wylie split the first Southtown Showdown of the 2021 season. The Cooper boys pulled away from Wylie for a 76-65 win at Cougar Gym. The Cougars outscored the Bulldogs 21-8 in the third quarter. That run led to an 11-point victory. Cooper is 3-0 in district play. Wylie falls to 1-2 in District 4-5A.

The Wylie Lady Bulldogs topped Cooper 46-41 in a back and forth game at Bulldog Gym. Wylie led by three at halftime, but Cooper cameback to retake the lead heading into the fourth period, 37-34. The Lady Bulldogs out scored Cooper 12-4 in the final frame for the win. Wylie is now 4-1 in district play. Cooper falls to 2-3 in District 4-5A.