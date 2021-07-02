Early has sights set higher for 2021 season

High school football is drawing closer and one team that’s ready for 2021 is the Early Longhorns after ending a 12-year playoff drought when they finished 4th in district play in 2020.

It was good for the morale of the team in Daniel Price’s first season leading the Horns. Now it’s 2021 and the goals are set higher.

Head coach Daniel Price said, “This fall we’re working towards a gold football. We made the playoffs for the first time in 12 years at Early. We got Brock in the first round, they’re pretty good if you don’t know. Early hangs banners in their turf room we have at home for teams that win gold balls, so for a lot of the boys, that’s the goal is to go get in the playoffs and to not only get in but to go win one.”

Jeremy Brown said, “Well of course we wanna win and all, but definitely wanna make the playoffs, get a few wins under our belt, just wanna play well and prove everyone wrong basically.”

Early is picked to go back to the playoffs in 2021. Practice starts in August.