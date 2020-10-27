Fast start leads to Cooper’s dominating victory over Granbury

Abilene High and Cooper did something they hadn’t done so far this season on Friday night. They both posted victories.

The Eagles beat Permian, and the Cougars slammed Granbury to the tune of 69-7.

Starting fast is the goal every time you take the field, and Cooper did just that.

They scored three touchdowns and kicked a field in the first four offensive possessions and forced a pair of turnovers the first two times the Pirates had the ball.

It was 24 to nothing after the first quarter, and they rolled from there.

Head coach Aaron Roan said, “Momentum is a crazy deal in football, in sports. That was something where we were able to get it and able to keep it, and it kind of propelled us, and we got some big plays off of it, specifically in the passing game and created some turnovers. Turnovers were big after that we were able to get turnovers and turn them in to points. That kind of got the momentum on our side and got the ball rolling. It was 3-0 with about four minutes left in the first quarter, and I think, before it was over, it was 24-0. That was something that was able to propel us into the rest of the second quarter and through out the game was able to get that momentum and keep it.”

The Cougars 69 points is a season high.

They are back on the road this week in Fort Worth to take on Arlington Heights.

That game starts at 7 p.m.