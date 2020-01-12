First-Place Cowgirls Continue To Roll

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team continued its home dominance with an 82-49 win over Howard Payne on Saturday at the Mabee Complex.

The Lady Jackets jumped out to a 12-2 lead to start the game but the Cowgirls answered with a 37-6 run to take control of the game and never looked back. HSU led 41-21 at the half.

HSU’s defense continued to be the driving force for the Cowgirls as they limited Howard Payne to 28.3 percent shooting and forced 20 turnovers in the game.

In the second half, the Cowgirls continued to build on the lead throughout.

It was once again a balanced attack for the Cowgirls with four players in double figures. Freshman Hallie Edmondson had a career-best 17 points and she hit five 3-pointers. Taylor Gaffney had 14 points, Karlea Ritchie scored 13 and Kaitlyn Ellis had 12 points.

HSU outscored the Lady Jackets 35-11 off the bench.

Bria Neal led Howard Payne with 12 points and Lily Janek added 11.

The Cowgirls have won 17 straight games at home and moved to 11-3 on the year. HSU is now 5-0 and in first place in the ASC West. Howard Payne fell to 6-8 overall and 2-3 in league play. The Cowgirls play Mary Hardin-Baylor on Thursday in a battle for first place.